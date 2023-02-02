This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Tinubu Couldn’t Come Down From The Campaign Train To The Stage To Address Osun Crowd

The mammoth crowd that graced the freedom park in Osogbo, Osun State, to support the presidential rally of the All Progressive Congress APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, prevented him from coming down to the stage to deliver his speech

It is no longer news that the former governor of Lagos state and his running mate, Kashim Shettima stormed Osun State on Thursday in continuation of their presidential campaign ahead of the general election in February

Moreso, the rally at the freedom park came following a back-to-the-back rally which was staged in Anmabra and Calabar on the same day

Photos emanating from the freedom park in Osogbo captured a very large number of supporters who attended the event to show support and solidarity with the APC movement

However, During the rally, the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate was unable to address the crowd properly from the stage when he made his speech

The reason was that his campaign train was stuck in between the large crowd which made it difficult for him to get to the stage thereby forcing him to address them from above the campaign train

It happened that as soon as the vehicle found it difficult to penetrate the large gathering, a mic was handed to him to speak from there

However, Tinubu, while speaking, spoke on some reasons why they should vote for the APC. After he was done speaking, the vehicle still found it difficult to leave

