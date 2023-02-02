Why Tinubu cannot be held responsible for the shortcomings of the Buhari administration- Shittu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former minister of communications and member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Adebayo Shittu has explained why the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot be held responsible for the shortcomings of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He gave his explanation on Focus Nigeria.

When asked about his thoughts on Tinubu’s comments that the redesigned naira notes is part of a ploy to frustrate his chances?

He said, “unfortunately for all of us, political opponents are making use of it, they are saying you Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, you are the one who introduced and persuaded Nigerians to vote for Buhari. See what your candidate, the person you mentored is doing to us. They are even holding Tinubu responsible as if Tinubu is a member of the government.

I have had course on a number of occasions to explain that the fact that you are a member of APC does not mean automatically that you are a member of the Buhari government.

The APC was a platform for Buhari to contest election. He has contested elections, he has won twice, he has formed government and the government is the Buhari administration.

Tinubu does not attend federal executive council meetings, Tinubu does not attend any government functions except in social events when he is invited as a guest.

The government does not mean that everybody in APC is a member of the government. There are distinctions.

The Executive is made up of APC elements and even people who were never in APC who are in government now as ministers or whatever. But if I assisted in producing a government of members of my party, unless I am appointed into the government, the government has a definition.

So the government of President Muhammadu Buhari must take responsibility. You have to bear responsibility because Nigerians are obviously unhappy with us and because of this lack of rarely rationalising, people tend to think that everybody in APC is part of the problem.

Now we have an election coming, if we don’t start rationalising and distinguishing, certainly it will affect our chances unfairly.”

(From 22:40)

https://www.youtube.com/live/VOMAkWjqy2o?feature=share

RealMedia (

)