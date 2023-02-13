Why Tinubu & Atiku Shouldn’t Be On The Ballot Contesting For Presidency With Peter Obi – Pa Adebanjo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pa Adebanjo, the leader of the Afenifere, during an interview with the Vanguard paper said that Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar are not supposed to be on the ballot contesting for presidency with Peter Obi.

Pa Adebanjo said that Peter Obi is the most qualified candidate amongst the two contestants from the two strong political parties. According to him, he said “I want Peter Obi to win the election because it is the turn of the southeast to rule the country, the North has ruled the country, likewise the Yorubas and the south-south. But it’s only the southeast that have not ruled Nigeria”.

“We are choosing Peter Obi because of peace, equity and fairness, and I repeat it, that if Peter Obi fails to win the presidential election, it is over for Nigeria.”

Pa Adebanjo also said it will be cheating to ignore the southeast of the presidency this time around, when other regions have had their shares of the presidency in the past including the South-south region of Nigeria Pa Adebanjo said.

