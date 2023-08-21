Why Tinubu assigned Ministry of Solid Minerals to me – Alake

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake says he was assigned the portfolio by President Bola Tinubu because of the sensitive position of the sector to economic renewal.

The Nation report that, Alake disclosed this on Monday while briefing newsmen after the inauguration of 45 new ministers at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister said he specifically asked the President to assign the ministry to him contrary to the general perception that he would be given a particular portfolio.

Alake said the much talked about portfolio speculated for him was not necessarily tailored for only him.

”Since I was appointed special adviser on special duties, communication, and strategy at the start of this government, I have been aware of that issue.

”As you are aware, the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development occupies a delicate position during this time of economic revival.

The Nation report that, The administration is prepared to breathe new vitality into the industry.

”Therefore, I specifically requested Mr. President to give me that post, and he complied.

The president wanted someone who he trusted and thought would do well because the ministry is crucial to the administration, according to Alake.

Before the President awarded portfolios to his minister designates, according to The Nation report that, there were rumours that Alake would be given the Information and communication related ministry.

