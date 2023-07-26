Why There Might Be A Rerun Of The Election Between Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi -Barr. Eze Eluchie

Legal expert Barrister Eze Eluchie has presented arguments suggesting the possibility of a rerun between the second and third place candidates in Nigeria’s presidential election, which took place on February 25, 2023. Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, who secured the runner-up and third positions respectively, have both requested the election tribunal to disqualify Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from participating in any potential repeat election if mandated by the court.

In an interview with Voice of the Peoples Radio, Barrister Eze Eluchie proposed the likelihood of a run-off election between Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. He explained that if the tribunal uncovers inconsistencies in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) results, Tinubu may be disqualified. Consequently, a run-off election could be organized without Tinubu’s participation, aligning with the desires of the petitioners.

Barrister Eze Eluchie stated, “If the purported winner is disqualified, there is a high probability of a run-off election between the second and third place candidates.” He stressed the belief that the election could be nullified based on the evidence presented before the court.

To watch full video, Click HERE (Start from 12:00)

Oj_Gist (

)