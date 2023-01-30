Why The World Won’t Take Nigerians Serious If We Elect Tinubu Or Atiku – Pat Utomi

Patrick Utomi, a renowned professor of economics and a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), has come out to explain why he believes the rest of the world will not take the country seriously if the people of Nigeria elect either Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the presidency in 2023. This comes as the race for the presidency

Utomi, a member of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, argued in front of a crowd of Labour Party supporters during a door-to-door campaign in Lagos that not only have Atiku and Tinubu engaged each other in mudslinging and abuses, but one is accused of being a drug baron while the other is being fingered for graft that allegedly occurred while the other was in government. Utomi is a Labour Party supporter.

He added; “Conversation in public that is based on reason, rather than abuse of one another, is at the heart of democracy. Are you aware of the fact that they have been insulting one another? How can Nigeria be taken seriously by the rest of the world? How would the rest of the world perceive a candidate for president who has been compared to a drug baron? Or is it the other individual who is being implicated in the alleged theft? What kind of a nation is this, exactly? Because of this, we have been saying for years that due to the nature of the APC and PDP, it is impossible for them to provide any progress. This is why we have been saying this. It is about capturing state power since their institutions are inherently resistant to progress. It boils down to a small group of people accumulating and hoarding the assets of the commonwealth for their own benefit. To that, we must always respond with “never again.”

