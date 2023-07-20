Why the US said Tinubu’s classified documents cannot be released until 2026- Don Pedro Obaseki

Don Pedro Obaseki, the Director, research and strategy for PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has explained why the U.S government said they cannot release classified documents of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu until 2026.

Speaking during an interview on Voice of the People 90.3 fm, Dr Obaseki said, “I was a teacher in the US for two or three Universities and I know what the law says in the US. Because of the nature of classified documents and classified information, it is statuted at 30 years. And these things that are arising over Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Bola Adekunle Tinubu, or whatever the thing is, all these things are as a result of the premise case that began in 1996, prior to his time as Governor, that led to his $460,000 forfeiture.

And since that is the case, it cannot be released in the public domain until after 30 years. That time, the freedom of information act comes to play. It’s not like the US is playing to the gallery, that is their law. And they cannot now change it simply because of others except they have a direct vested interest.”

(From 46:45)

RealMedia (

)