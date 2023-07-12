Why The Trio Of Enzo, Tchouameni And Caicedo Might Be A Good Midfield Option For Chelsea Next Season

Chelsea are currently prioritizing the rebuild of their Midfield this summer. The need for the West London club to build their Midfield this summer arises after the Blues sold their Top Midfielders as Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, N’golo Kante and Mason Mount have all left the club.

At the moment, Enzo Fernandez is the only Midfielder in the current Chelsea squad that might be in the team at the beginning of next season as Conor Gallagher is wanted by Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United while Andrey Santos is still going through evaluation.

Chelsea have been trying to get Ecuadorian Midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion but they haven’t been able to reach an agreement with the Seagulls over the transfer fee.

Moises Caicedo’s willingness to come to Stamford Bridge this summer, despite the interest of Arsenal and Manchester United in him, is a big boost for him as it can help Chelsea in the race to sign him.

The partnership of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo at Chelsea is expected to bring a good result for Chelsea because the two Midfielders complement each other but that might not be enough to keep Chelsea at top level.

Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino recently talked about how Enzo Fernandez has been playing consistently in the last 18 months and how the Argentina Midfielder hasn’t rest. That’s why Chelsea needs to look at adding depth to their Midfield.

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to sell French Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer to fund the transfer of Kylian Mbappe. The Los Blancos would reportedly let Aurelien Tchouameni leave Santiago Bernabeu if they can get between €80million to €100million on him.

Having the option of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Aurelien Tchouameni in the middle would be a perfect upgrade for Chelsea after losing N’golo Kante, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic this summer.

The trio of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Aurelien Tchouameni are all young Midfielders, they are already representing their Nations at Top level and they are Elite Players.

