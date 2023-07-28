Why The Super Falcons Coach Randy Waldrum Should Be Accorded Some Respect By The NFF.

Earlier on this month, the Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum got a major disrespect from the Nigerian Football Federation who hauled insults at him for making certain inquiries.

Recall that Waldrum who’s reportedly owed 7 months’ salary hit out at the NFF and asked about the 960,000 dollars FIFA paid the federation for their World Cup preparations which he felt was unaccounted for.

In response, the NFF called Randy an “incompetent loudmouth” and even labelled the 66-year old as “the worst ever manager of the Super Falcons by a country mile”.

This same Waldrum whom the NFF tagged “incompetent” has led Nigeria to an unbeaten start to their 2023 WC campaign by masterminding a draw against Canada as well as a shocking victory over Australia yesterday.

Despite being owed for months, Waldrum is still giving his best and now looks set to become only the second coach to ever lead the Falcons into the knockout stages of the WC.

Considering the work Waldrum has done so far, the NFF’s apology should be as loud as their disrespect was. He’s really shown that he deserves to be accorded some respect by the federation.

