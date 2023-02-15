‘Why The PDP Cannot Sanction Wike Despite The Romance With Bola Tinubu And APC’ – Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Shehu Sani speaking on Channels Tv has revealed why the Peoples Democratic Party cannot sanction the Governor Of Wike despite his recent relationship with the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his party. Senator Sani identified that the PDP has constitution in which they must follow and that as it stands, Wike has not violated those laws.

He stated further that the PDP can only penalise Wike like they did with Chimaroke Nnamani if he publicly endorses Bola Tinubu as his Presidential candidate. Senator Sani asserted that Wike as a party leader knows the consequence of doing that.

He said, ”Any Presidential candidate that visits any state, it is the tradition that you will visit the chief executive of the state and traditional ruler before you go for campaign. So the picture we are seeing now shows Jagaban visiting Wike.

We cannot sanction Governor Wike despite the romance with Asiwaju and the APC and this is because we have not seen anything to indict him of playing anti party politics. Until Wike comes out to say he has endorsed Asiwaju, then the PDP will now decide on what to do.”

