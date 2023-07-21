Why The Nigerian Air Force Shouldn’t Have Bombarded Bandits At Their Camps In Katsina State

Banditry has been a menace ravaging the country, especially the northwestern region, for some time now. Despite the tireless efforts of the military to curtail this menace, residents are still at the mercy of these unscrupulous elements.

In a recent report by the Daily Post paper, it was revealed that about 22 terrorists were bombarded by officials of the Nigerian Air Force under the auspices of tion Hadarin Daji (OPHD) at their camps in Katsina State. It was gathered that these bandits were loyal to a kingpin identified as Alhaji Abdulkareen Lawal, aka Abdulkareen Boss, who was killed by troops at Ruga Forest.

Though this information might sound like good news since these terrorists have been a thorn in the flesh of citizens, the Air Force shouldn’t have bombarded them at their camps for the following reasons:

Firstly, innocent citizens who have been captured by the bandits might have been held captive at the camp during the airstrike. It should be noted that these bandits are notorious for kidnapping citizens and are usually quick to use their victims as shields during air strikes such as this one.

Additionally, communities close to the bandits’ camps may also be affected by the rain of bullets. Recall that several cases of military air strikes gone wrong in the past have led to the killing of innocent people and livestock.

Lastly, the serving bandits might attack neighboring communities in a bid to avenge the deaths of their colleagues.

Source: Daily Post And The Sun paper.

