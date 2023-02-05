NEWS

Why the Naira change policy should be supported by all Nigerians

Few weeks ago, the Naira change policy was announced by Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Naira notes to be replaced by new ones according to the policy were 200, 500 and 1000. Lots of mixed reactions has been trailing the development due to the hardship being experienced by masses. However the policy change will be more beneficial to the masses in the long run.

One of the reasons for the change is to minimize the impact of electoral malpractices such as Vote buying. According to unconfirmed reports, billions of naira was stashed by politicians in various locations for vote buying. With the new turn of events, they will be forced to return all the cash in their coffers back to the banks. This will thwart their plans and increase the amount of cash in circulation.

It will also help to curb the situation of insecurity to some extent. The limited amount of cash in circulation will make it difficult for terrorists to demand for ransom. The use of Bank transfer in the paying of ransom will make tracing easier.

