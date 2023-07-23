Why The Current Chelsea Squad Lacks Experience Players

Chelsea are currently in the United States for their pre-season campaign. The West London club played their first match of the Mauricio Pochettino era against United States non-league side Wrexham a few days ago, beating the club 5-0.

New additions are Malo Gusto, Diego Moreira, and Angelo. Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Cesare Casadei, and Andrey Santos also participated in the game. Academy graduate Ian Maatsen, who was on loan at Burnley last season, also scored.

The game was an opportunity for many young players to impress Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the big decision on who will stay in the first team next season. Chelsea have been active this summer in terms of player sales, while the West London club have not done much in terms of arrivals.

They signed Christopher Nkunku and Nicholas Jackson, whose ability to lead Chelsea’s attack next season is still in doubt.

“Chelsea” does not have many experienced players on the team at the moment. Thiago Silva is in defense and Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, and Trevoh Chalobah are still in training.

Only Enzo Fernandez is in the middle. There are no other players on the team who have a lot of experience in this role. The offense only has Raheem Sterling and Christopher Nkunku, while Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, and Armando Broja are still raw players.

