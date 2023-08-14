Why Ten Hag Should Consider Dropping Mason Mount From The Starting Lineup

After a lackluster performance in the recent 1-0 victory against Wolves, it might be prudent for Ten Hag to contemplate dropping Mason Mount from the starting lineup. Mount, typically a dynamic and influential player, appeared to struggle during the match, failing to make a significant impact on the game.

Every player experiences off days, and Mount is no exception. While his potential and talent are undeniable, a brief spell on the bench could provide him with the opportunity to regain his form and confidence. This would also signal to the rest of the squad that consistent performance is essential to securing a starting spot.

Ten Hag must carefully weigh his options, considering both Mount’s past contributions and the team’s immediate needs. By temporarily sidelining Mount, the coach can send a message that performance standards are non-negotiable, fostering healthy competition within the team. Ultimately, this decision could not only benefit Mount individually but also enhance the team’s overall performance moving forward.

SportFocus (

)