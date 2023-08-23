Why Ten Hag May Consider Using Sancho As A False 9 In Thier Next Premier League Round 3 Game

In the upcoming Premier League round 3 game, Ten Hag’s decision to deploy Jadon Sancho as a False 9 could bring tactical advantages to the team. Sancho, known for his versatility and creativity, can exploit spaces between the opposition’s defensive lines and create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Using Sancho as a False 9 could catch the opponent off guard, as they might not be prepared for a striker who drops deep to link up play. His dribbling skills and vision would enable him to draw defenders out of position, opening up gaps for midfield runners or wingers making diagonal runs into the box.

Moreover, Sancho’s ability to hold up the ball under pressure could facilitate quick ball circulation in tight spaces. This would help Ten Hag’s team maintain possession and create chances against compact defensive setups.

However, there are potential risks. Sancho might lack the physical presence of a traditional striker, making it challenging to contest aerial duels. Additionally, his defensive contribution could be limited compared to a natural forward.

Ten Hag must carefully assess the opponent’s defensive tactics and his team’s overall strategy before implementing this tactic. If executed well, Sancho’s intelligence and flair could unsettle the opposition defense, offering a new dimension to the team’s attack and potentially leading them to victory in the crucial Premier League encounter.

