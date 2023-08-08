NEWS

Why Ten Hag May Consider Using Rashford And Højlund As Central Strikers Next Season

The recent signing of Højlund has opened up intriguing possibilities for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The prospect of pairing him with Marcus Rashford as central strikers in the upcoming season could present a dynamic attacking strategy.

Ten Hag is known for his tactical flexibility, often experimenting with formations to maximize offensive potency. Rashford’s speed, dribbling ability, and goal-scoring prowess could be complemented by Højlund’s physicality, aerial threat, and clinical finishing. This partnership would offer United a versatile strike force capable of exploiting various defensive setups.

Furthermore, Ten Hag’s Ajax background has instilled a commitment to fluid attacking play. Utilizing Rashford and Højlund centrally could encourage intricate interplay and off-the-ball movement, creating confusion for opposing defenses. Their combination could also provide opportunities for quick transitions, with Rashford’s pace launching counterattacks and Højlund acting as a target man.

This pairing might also allete United’s reliance on a single focal point, as Rashford and Højlund can alternate roles based on tactical demands. Ten Hag’s experience with young talents could nurture Højlund’s potential and unlock Rashford’s consistency at the center.

In conclusion, Ten Hag’s propensity for tactical innovation combined with Rashford and Højlund’s distinct attributes could form a compelling central striker partnership. This strategy might propel Manchester United’s attacking prowess to new heights in the upcoming season.

