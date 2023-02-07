Why Supreme Court Judgment Favouring Ahmad Lawan Is Bad For Our Democracy- APC Chieftain

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid ongoing public outrage that has greeted the Supreme Court judgment declaring the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan as the rightful All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for the Yobe North Constituency in the upcoming general elections, a chieftain of the ruling party, Dominic Alancha has come out to share his thoughts on the development.

Recall that on Monday, February 6, 2023, the Supreme Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), ruled in favor of Lawan on a suit seeking to strip the APC Yobe-North Constituency senatorial ticket from Bashir Sheriff Machina, who was initially adjudged to have won the ticket at the ruling party’s primaries back in 2022.

However, speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Tuesday, Alancha lampooned the Supreme Court over its controversial judgment. According to him, the very tenets of democracy in Nigeria were being threatened by the Apex court because it chose to award a ticket to a candidate that didn’t take part in the primaries in the first place.

“On this issue, I stand where the public stands. Because right now, there are opinions in the court of public opinion that this judgment is a shock to many Nigerians and even those of us in the APC. We find it unbelievable that someone who did not take part in an election, whereas the Electoral Act clearly provides for the process of a party throwing up a candidate. I don’t think Lawan participated in that election so this process that throws him up as a candidate is strange and alien to our democracy.

And one thing that is key to democracy is ‘contest’ or ‘conversation’. Where you did not participate in the contest, I don’t think we should be hearing of such a judgment. I mean, this is sad. The Supreme Court should not turn itself into a cash-and-carry court. And this is what is trending; anybody can just go to the supreme court as a member of a party and demand a ticket as my right and the court will grant it. I don’t think they are setting a good precedent, and they even started it from Akwa Ibom. It is quite unfortunate.”

You can watch Dominic Alancha’s interview here.

SOURCE: YouTube.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)