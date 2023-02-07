This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Supreme Court Affirmed Lawan APC Senatorial Candidate Instead Of Ordering Retrial – Owonikoko

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria named Abiodun Owonikoko has stated that those individuals who are criticizing the Supreme Court Judgement that saw the Senate President, Lawan, declared the rightful APC Senatorial Candidate of Yobe do not understand that there is a difference between a civil case and electoral matters. Owonikoko was quoted as saying that those individuals who are criticizing the Supreme Court Judgement do not understand that there is a difference between civil case and electoral matters.

Abiodun Owonikoko explained that the Supreme Court ruled that the mode of commencement of the case between Lawan and Machina at the lower courts was improper, and as a result, the Supreme Court was unable to go into the merit of the case. This was because the Supreme Court ruled that the mode of commencement of the case between Lawan and Machina at the lower courts was improper. According to Abiodun Owonikoko, the Supreme Court has decided that the trial court and the appeal court that initially handled the case did not have the authority to do so because they lacked jurisdiction.

Abiodun Owonikoko has revealed that the Supreme Court decided to rule in favor of Lawan rather than ordering a retrial of the case as a result of the reasons that have been presented above. According to Abiodun Owonikoko’s explanation, the Supreme Court would have ordered a retrial if the case had been a civil one. This is due to the fact that the lower courts started the case in an improper manner, which is why the Supreme Court would have considered it necessary to order a retrial.

In spite of this, the Supreme Court decided in favor of Lawan without even considering the merits of the case because the case in question involved an election. In a civil case, if it has been established that the mode of commencing the case at the trial court and Appeal Court was incorrect, then the Supreme Court will simply order a retrial. This applies to both the trial court and the Appeal Court.

According to Abiodun Owonikoko, the situation is different when it comes to elections because the election petition proceedings are unique, and they are governed by specific procedures that must be followed. As a result, the situation is treated differently. Because of these unique procedures, it is impossible for the Supreme Court to adopt a liberal philosophy. In addition, Abiodun Owonikoko disclosed that election-related issues are subject to time limits, which prevents the Supreme Court from ordering a retrial of the case.

