Sugar is sucrose, a disaccharide, made up of two sugars (glucose and fructose) bound together, that is naturally made by and found in all green plants. Sugar found in the food supply is harvested from sugar beets and sugar cane.

According to Healthline”, Sugar is a carbohydrate that occurs naturally in many foods. The body mostly uses carbohydrates as an energy source. Food producers also add sugar to many products, which can lead a person’s blood sugar levels to become too high. However, here is why sugar is good for your body.

1. Boosts instant energy.

Sugar is part of a healthy diet that promotes productivity. The breakdown of sugar produces glucose, which is the body’s primary source of fuel. We wouldn’t be able to keep up with our hectic schedules without sugar. Keeping fruit or dairy products on hand is the greatest method to obtain a boost of energy from natural sugar.

Lightens tone skin.

It’s aggravating when your skin products can’t handle areas with toned skin, such as your armpits, elbows, and knees. You no longer need to be concerned because sugar is an excellent source for this and sugar as a scrub could be applied on those toned areas for smoother and healthier skin.

