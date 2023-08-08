Why Some Pregnant Women Develop Pile During Their Pregnancy

Pregnancy is regarded to be the most difficult stage of a woman’s life. The reason for this is that pregnancy is fraught with complications, some of which may endanger the woman’s or the baby’s life. Among the health difficulties that affect pregnant women, piles or haemorrhoids are a key health risk that should not be overlooked.

In this article we will discover why most pregnant women acquire pile during their pregnancy, in accordance with a publication on Medicalnewstoday.

Why Do Most Pregnant Women Suffer from Pile?

According to research, over to 50% of pregnant women suffer from pile during their pregnancy. The cause is simple: extra or increased pressure on the pelvis or pelvic region during pregnancy. It is also because most pregnant women have a bigger blood volume and a higher risk of constipation.

Constipation is a significant cause of pile, and because pregnant women frequently suffer from constipation, they are at a considerably higher risk of getting pile or haemorrhoids than others.

