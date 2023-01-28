Why Some Persons Are Afraid To Take Their Old Naira Notes To The Bank – Dan Nwanyanwu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential Candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, has declared that some persons are afraid to take their old naira notes to the banks because of the high risk of being identified with corruption (Vanguard).

Dan Nwanyanwu.

The ZLP Candidate who made this declaration while urging the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele not to succumb to the pressure around the policy, noted that some persons had stolen and stashed away billions and millions in their homes and as at the moment, were reluctant to change them in bank for fear of their corrupt practices being discovered.

Cited report.

In his words; “Now people are afraid to take these notes to the bank for fear of being identified. Billions and millions of (old) naira notes are still in the homes of some persons. It is either they take the courage to bring it to the banks or by the end of next week, they become toilet paper.”

Vanguard

