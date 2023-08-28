Why Some People’s Marriage Is Being Delayed – Pastor, David Ibiyeomie

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Pastor, Author, Televangelist and the Founder and Presiding Pastor of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie publicly came out to reveal the reason why some people’s marriage is being delayed.

During a recent service in his church, the man of God revealed that the reason why some person’s are not yet married is due to the negative comments they have made with their mouth.

“In his Words”

“Some of you, what is delaying your marriage because I pray for you is the words you have spoken. ‘I will never marry from here’ that is enough to shut your heavens so be careful. The devil is not the one delaying some of you from getting married, it’s the statement you make like ‘I will never marry an Igbo man’ and the man God has prepared for you is an Igbo man”.

“It says ‘there is a way that seemeth right’, his choice is always the best, I wanted Lagos, but he said Portharcout, so know that God will never give you anything bad and the one he wants to give you is far better than whatever you have decided for yourself. Incase you have said such, ask God for mercy and cancel it with your mouth because some of you, it’s

not the devil that is delaying your marriage, it’s the negative statement you have made with your mouth that is causing the whole thing”, Pastor David Ibiyeomie said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from fans, viewers and followers.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)