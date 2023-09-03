Why Some People Sow Seed In Church But Still Don’t End Up Being A Millionaire’ – Apostle Johnson Suleman

In a video (2:00) shared on his official Facebook page, Apostle Johnson Suleman, the Founder and Senior Pastor of Omega Fire International Ministries, discussed why some individuals passionately sow seeds in church but still don’t become millionaires.

He explained that God doesn’t grant something just because it’s prayed for; rather, He bestows blessings when individuals have the capacity to handle them.

Apostle Suleman stated, “Even if some people sow seeds continuously, they may never become millionaires.” He elaborated that even when they are managing small amounts, they may struggle with their prayers. This suggests that some people who sow seeds with the aim of becoming millionaires may not yet have the capacity to handle even smaller blessings, including maintaining a strong spiritual life.

However, he also noted that some individuals, the more they are blessed, remain childlike in their faith and dedication.

In conclusion, Apostle Suleman emphasized that God prioritizes the prosperity of one’s soul. Therefore, He grants more blessings to those who can handle wealth while maintaining their dedication to Him.

