Why Some People In Aso Rock Want Us To Lose The Presidential Election- El Rufai

Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El Rufai has revealed that it is very obvious some people are working towards the downfall of the APC in the Forthcoming General election.

Elrufai, while speaking on the popular sunrise program on Channels TV, on Wednesday, said that they are planning the downfall of the APC because they didn’t have their way during the primary election

He said those people started working against the APC because their preferred candidate during the APC primary election failed woefully

In a viral video shared online, he said

I believe there are elements In Aso Rock that want us to lose the election because they didn’t have their way. They had their candidates and their candidates didn’t win the election so they are trying everything possible to make sure we lose the election and they are hiding under the president’s desire to do what is right ”

