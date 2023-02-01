Why Some People In Aso Rock Want Us To Lose The Presidential Election- El Rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El Rufai has revealed that it is very obvious some people are working towards the downfall of the APC in the Forthcoming General election.

Elrufai, while speaking on the popular sunrise program on Channels TV, on Wednesday, said that they are planning the downfall of the APC because they didn’t have their way during the primary election

He said those people started working against the APC because their preferred candidate during the APC primary election failed woefully

In a viral video shared online, he said

” I believe there are elements In Aso Rock that want us to lose the election because they didn’t have their way. They had their candidates and their candidates didn’t win the election so they are trying everything possible to make sure we lose the election and they are hiding under the president’s desire to do what is right ”

BREAKING: El-Rufai says people in the Villa are working against the APC and Tinubu. pic.twitter.com/1MdVXYPin8 — Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization. (@PO_GrassRootM) February 1, 2023

