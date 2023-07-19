Why Some People Are On A Spot & Not Progressing—Apostle Johnson Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder and presiding cleric of the Auchi based Omega Fire Ministries, in a video of a message shared on his official Facebook page, has revealed why some people are on the spot and not progressing.

According to the cleric, he has revealed in his words, from 0:56 to 02:12 of the video that, the situation of life that mankind is living on earth would have been different be it that, Adam has asked God for forgiveness for his disobedience to His instructions. As revealed by the cleric, Adam played a blame game that not only put him into trouble but also became a snare on all mankind. There are some people if you catch them red-handed on a bad thing, would always have an explanation to justify their actions. As revealed by the cleric, in his words, from 01:39 to 02:12 of the video, there are some people, the reason why you are on a spot and not progressing is because you still have people you are blaming.

As revealed by the cleric, you are not a confirmed failure until you have people to blame. Everyone who has people to blame is a confirmed failure. The cleric has shared an example to buttress the message in that, there are some people, who blame their failure on their condition of being an orphan but, there are also people who have lost their parents but today, they are Professors. The cleric has then stressed advisedly in his words that, if you commit an offence or make a mistake, do not blame people.

