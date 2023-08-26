Why Some Barcelona Fans Are Unhappy After The Club Registered Marcos Alonso To Compete In Laliga

Some Barcelona fans aren’t happy after the club announced that Marcos Alonso has been registered to compete in La Liga this season.

Alonso has struggled for game time at Barcelona this season but he’s expected to remain at Camp Nou. Some Barcelona supporters aren’t impressed with Marcos Alonso’s performances so far and they believe he’s not fit to be in Barcelona’s starting XI. Alonso is yet to establish himself as a first team starter at Barcelona and he’s still behind Alejandro Balde, Andreas Christensen, Kounde, Ronald Araujo and Roberto in their defensive options.

Some fans wanted Barcelona to part ways with Alonso and they were left disappointed after Barcelona competed his registration to play in the Laliga.

Due to Barcelona’s ongoing financial balancing act, La Liga are monitoring both contract and player registrations closely to ensure fiscal rules are maintained. Barcelona Goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s contract extension has freed up salary funds, to allow Alonso retain the No.17 shirt ahead of their tie against Villareal.

Ter Stegen reduced his wages at Barcelona and the move has helped the club complete one more deal before the transfer market closes. Joao Cancelo still remains Barcelona’s primary target.

