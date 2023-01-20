Why Should You Vote For Someone With Character You Don’t Want?- Obasanjo Asks Nigerians

Former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo has lambasted Nigerians who intend to vote for candidates with questionable character in the forthcoming presidential elections.

Speaking on Thursday while featuring in an interactive session organized by the Experiential Leadership in Africa according to Daily Post, Olusegun Obasanjo who endorsed Peter Obi, disclosed that he is supporting the former Anambra state governor over other candidates because, God would punish him for not supporting a better candidate.

The former president however, described those who intend to vote for candidates that have questionable character as wicked, unpatriotic and bad citizens of the country.

Olusegun Obasanjo said “Why should you as a Nigerian vote for someone with the reputation, character, the life of which you don’t want your children to be? It is either you are wicked, unpatriotic or a bad citizen of this country. And if this is who you are, what do you want God to do with you? That’s the way I see it”

Content created and supplied by: relationship-Guru (via 50minds

News )

#Vote #Character #Dont #Obasanjo #Asks #NigeriansWhy Should You Vote For Someone With Character You Don’t Want?- Obasanjo Asks Nigerians Publish on 2023-01-20 10:56:14