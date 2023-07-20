Why Should They Call Me A Terrorist When I Offered Lagos Service To Nnamdi Kanu? -Maxwell Okpara

Remember that the Department of State Services (DSS) said earlier this week that Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was being defended by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attorney Maxwell Okpara.

Maxwell Okpara allegedly asked, “When is it a constitutional offence for a lawyer to represent a suspect? ” during a recent appearance on Arise Tv. When is it illegal for a lawyer to defend someone charged with terrorism? Because it was just remembered that Kabir was represented at Sokoto by someone, and no one referred to him as a terrorist. When I offered Nnamdi Kanu, an Ipob member, service in Lagos, why should they then label me a terrorist? On this point, those who called me a terrorist must return to clarify their intentions.

