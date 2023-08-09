Why Should South East Have Extra 0 Ministerial Nominees While Other Zones Have 2 Or 3? – Tony Nwoye

Senator Tony Nwoye of Anambra state has spoken out to expose that the Senators from the South East geographical zone are dissatisfied with President Tinubu’s selection of cabinet nominees.

According to Senator Nwoye, who was a guest on Channels TV tonight, the South East does not have any additional ministers on President Tinubu’s ministerial list, whereas the other geopolitical zones do.

There are only seven states in the country, however the North West has ten ministers because of this problem. Because there are six states in the North East, it has two more ministers than the rest of the country. The two ministers representing the North Central region are in addition to the normal one. The state of Ogun alone has three ministers in addition to the normal two for the South West. Two more for South South, giving them a total of eight players. However, the South-East does have an extra 0. And there are five of them in this country. If other regions get two or three ministerial nominations, why should the South East get none?

We are telling him that he is free to nominate whoever he likes, but that the stipulations of Section 5A, Part 3 of the Constitution must be upheld.

