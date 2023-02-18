Why Should I Vote For Tinubu If He Can’t Tell Me What APC Has Done In The Past 8yrs– Lai Mohammed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photo Credit: Google

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has faulted how the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is going about his presidential campaigns.

Recall that the former Lagos State governor has during his campaign across over twenty states so far has failed to list out his plans to woo voters but instead engages in throwing shades at opposition parties as well as dancing.

The information minister said the President and the ruling party flag bearer are inseparable because the ex-governor is part of the current administration unlike if he is an independent candidate or if he is coming in from another party, adding that the presidential candidate is meant to use the Nigerian leader’s scorecard to campaign however, the difference is the case.

According to him, if the ex-governor cannot say what the ruling party has done in the past eight years, it would be difficult for anyone to vote for him.

He stated this in an interview on TVC.

DavidPost (

)