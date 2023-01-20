This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Should a Nigerian Vote for Someone with Character He Doesn’t Want His Children to Be? –Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reiterated his support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, insisting that only the former Governor of Anambra State deserves the votes of all patriotic Nigerians. He added that those who would vote for his opponents are either unpatriotic or wicked.

He stressed that Obi possesses the characters, track record, and vision required for the top job; traits, he insisted, the other contestants lack.

The former President said this yesterday (Thursday) at an interactive session organized by the Experiential Leadership in Africa (TEL-Africa) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

On why he declared his support for Obi against Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obasanjo said God will punish him if he knew what is right and I did not put it where it should be.

Elaborating more on the issue, he restated what he said in his New Year’s Day open letter to Nigerians, saying:

“I take the character, I take track record, I take vision and I take what you see in this man as a child of God.”

Speaking further, the former military Head of State said:

“Why should you as a Nigerian vote for somebody with the character, the reputation, the life of which you do not want your own children to be?

“It is either you are wicked, you are unpatriotic or you are really, really a bad citizen of this country, and then if this is who you are, what do you want God to do with you, and that is the way I see it.”

Do you agree with the former President?

