‘Why SGF Malami And Rotimi Amaechi Has Not Involved Themselves In Bola Tinubu’s Campaign’ – Jaafar

Jaafar Jaafar, a Kano state politician and a former Special media assistant to Former Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso has revealed why AGF Malami and the former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi are not involved in Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Presidential campaign. Jaafar contended that majorly a lot of influential politicians are not on the same page as Asiwaju at the moment.

He pointed out that this boils down to how the former Lagos governor had gotten the party presidential ticket in the primary. Jaafar stated that Governor Rotimi Amaechi refusal to involve himself in Asiwaju’s campaign is as a result of the Muslim-Muslim ticket, he specified that Amaechi as a devout catholic will not want to associate with that kind of ticket. However, as for AGF Malami, he has never been supportive of the ticket for reasons best known to him.

He said, ”There are some that are still not with Tinubu, it is clear that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (Abubakar Malami SAN) did not involve hinsskd in the campaign and you can also see people like Rotimi Amaechi, who is clearly not supporting the ticket.

He did not come out to say it publicly, but he is clearly not supporting it. Somebody very close to him was even telling me that as a devout Catholic, he can not support the Muslim-Muslim ticket, that is his reason for not supporting Tinubu.”

