Why Sex Is Good For Pregnant Women

Pregnancy intercourse has lots of physical and mental health benefits, ranging from stress relief to relationship building. Plus, it’s usually safe during all trimesters, as long as you don’t have any pregnancy complications.

According to Healthline”, One 30-minute copulation romp can burn around 50 calories, and it lowers your blood pressure, too! It can ease pain and discomfort. Since orgasms signal the release of oxytocin, a hormone that can increase your pain tolerance, they can help with those backaches and other pregnancy-related pains. Below is why copulation is good for pregnant women.

Increased intimacy

Discovering new sex positions

Enhanced pleasure

Stress relief

Body awareness

Improved Health

Better sleep

Enhanced mental health

Strengthened pelvic muscles

Preparing for (or inducing) labor.

Exploration suggests those orgasms you’re feeling promote uterine contractions, which may start the real thing. What’s more, some theories indicate that the prostaglandins in semen can help ripen the cervix. (Just remember that you shouldn’t have coupling after your water breaks.

Healthsucess (

)