Why Senators Didn’t Grill Wike — Akpabio

According to THE PUNCH newspaper, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has explained the reasons behind the senators’ decision not to subject the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to intense scrutiny during the screening of ministerial nominees.

Nyesom Wike and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio cited Wike’s extensive experience as both a governor and a minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan as the basis for the lenient approach.

The former Rivers governor was granted the privilege of a “bow and go” after presenting a concise overview of his profile and following an appeal by Senator Barinada Mpigi (PDP, Rivers).

Apkabio emphasized that Wike’s previous service as a minister played a significant role in the decision not to subject him to rigorous questioning, considering he had already undergone Senate screening during his nomination by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

“Having been nominated again for a ministerial position, there is no point asking him many questions,” Akpabio said.

