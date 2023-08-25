Why Scott Mctominay should start against Nottingham Forest.

Man United will welcome Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Red Devils will be hoping to make it back-to-back clean sheets, and recover from their 2-0 lose in the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last week. However, Man United’s faith rests in the hands of Man United boss Erik Ten Hag. So, checkout 3 reason why the Dutchman should start Scott Mctominay.

Goal threat

Apart from the forwards, Erik Ten Hag needs a player that can score goal, and he has one in Scott Mctominay.

Physicality and aggression

Nottingham Forest is known for their energy, aggression, workrate, and physicality. However, it is obvious that the Scottish midfielder excels against teams that are physical, and Nottingham Forest is not exempted. Only the likes of Scott Mctominay can match Forest’s physicality.

Match sharpness

Unlike other Man United midfielders, the Scottish defensive midfielder still has enough energy to impose himself in the game.

