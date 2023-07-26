Why Ronaldo’s Influence On Saudi Football Is Bigger Than Messi’s Impact In The MLS.

6 months after Cristiano Ronaldo ended his career in European football in favor of a move to Saudi Arabia, his long-term rival Lionel Messi has also left Europe to continue his career in the United States where he’s already hit the ground running for Inter Miami.

So far, both superstars have had contrasting influence on the leagues they play for, with Ronaldo’s signing enabling other Saudi Pro League sides to lure various big names to their league.

Since Cristiano moved to the Middle East, prominent players like Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, Kanté and Firmino has followed suit.

But in Messi’s case, only Sergio Busquets (his former teammate) has followed him to the MLS, with Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez reportedly tipped to join as well.

So while Messi’s transfer to the MLS is attracting mostly his former Barcelona teammates to the league, Cristiano is attracting quality players from different European leagues to make the switch to Saudi.

DYungToommaks (

)