Why Religious Leaders To A Large Extent, Are Part Of The Problems Of Bad Leadership – Kelvin Ugwu

Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu, a Catholic priest is an influential Catholic priest on a mission in The Gambia sends an important message to believers a recent post on his official Facebook page.

As he spoke about the reasons why the problem of bad leadership will persist, he said that to a large extent, religious leaders are part of the problem. In a country where no one speaks truth to power, in a country where morality is dead and no one frowns at lies or forgery or stealing anymore, to the extent that the person can be admitted in our worship grounds and accorded honour and respect, that country has lost its soul.

They are part of the problems of bad leadership when they cannot try and speak against the evils and corruption happen in the country. Religious leaders who are supposed to cry against such things even accomplices of such. So, they bear the responsibility of denouncing corruption and evil, rather than succumbing to their allure. By actively opposing these vices, these leaders can inspire meaningful change and uphold the integrity of their faith, fostering a society rooted in justice and compassion.

