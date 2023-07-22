Why PSG Should Resist The Temptation Of Selling Kylian Mbappe To Real Madrid

The football world has been buzzing with the news of Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) decision to list Kylian Mbappe for transfer. The French prodigy’s contract with PSG is set to expire in 2024, and he has shown no intentions of extending it. With the risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer, the club is considering offloading him during the current transfer window. Real Madrid has emerged as the leading suitor for Mbappe, but the exorbitant asking price has left them discouraged. This article delves into the reasons why PSG should resist the temptation of selling their star player to Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe has been a shining star for PSG since joining the club from AS Monaco in 2017. His blistering pace, exceptional skill, and goal-scoring prowess have made him one of the most sought-after players in world football. Over the years, he has become an integral part of the team and has played a significant role in PSG’s domestic dominance and their aspirations for European glory.

As the France captain, Mbappe’s leadership and talent bring immense value to the club, both on and off the pitch. His marketability and global fan following have helped PSG cement their position as one of the footballing powerhouses. Selling him would not only weaken PSG’s on-field capabilities but also impact their brand image and revenue streams.

With Mbappe’s contract heading towards its conclusion, PSG faces the ominous risk of losing their prized asset on a free transfer. This scenario would be a major blow to the club, both financially and sportingly. Losing a player of Mbappe’s caliber without any financial compensation would be a substantial loss for PSG, especially given the significant investment they made to sign him initially.

Real Madrid, one of the most illustrious football clubs in the world, has shown keen interest in acquiring Kylian Mbappe. The Spanish giants see him as a vital piece to bolster their squad and re-establish their dominance in European competitions. However, PSG’s asking price for Mbappe has reportedly been exorbitant, which has given Real Madrid pause.

While PSG has every right to set a high price for their star player, they should carefully consider the consequences of a potential sale. If they were to sell Mbappe for an astronomical fee, it may weaken their bargaining position in the transfer market for other players they may seek to bring in to replace him.

The decision to put Mbappe on the transfer list comes after PSG’s belief that the player has already reached an agreement to join Real Madrid on a free transfer after his contract expires. This perception of betrayal has left PSG hurt and disappointed, given Mbappe’s previous assurances that he would not leave the club without a transfer fee. This factor may weigh heavily on the club’s decision-making process and further complicate the transfer negotiations.

In conclusion, Paris Saint-Germain faces a tough decision regarding the future of Kylian Mbappe. While the temptation to sell him to Real Madrid and recoup a substantial transfer fee may be enticing, PSG should carefully weigh the consequences of such a move. Mbappe’s value to the club, both on and off the pitch, cannot be overstated, and losing him on a free transfer next summer would be a significant blow. PSG should consider the long-term implications of their decision and explore all possible avenues to retain their star player.

