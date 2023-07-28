Why Pochettino’s Decision On The Playing Time Of Players At Chelsea Next Season Is Accurate

Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino is getting ready to make the fierce decision of cutting down his squad before the beginning of next season.

The Argentina Gaffer would need to make the tough decision about Players that would be kept in the team and Players that would be sent on loan before the new season commences.

Mauricio Pochettino has included a lot of Players in the ongoing US tour of the West London club. The Argentina Gaffer took many academy Players and new signings for the Pre-season games in the United States.

However, it’s not all of them that would be able to stay in the first team by the end of the summer. Even the ones that get to stay might not get a lot of playing time.

The future of the likes of Cesare Casadei, Carney Chukwuemeka, Andrey Santos, Angelo Gabriel, Ian Maatsen, Bashir Humphreys, Diego Moreira and Lewis Hall would be decided by Mauricio Pochettino this summer.

The Argentina Gaffer has also informed the Players that would be in the first team that they shouldn’t expect guaranteed playing time.

According to Standard Sport, he said: It’s not a threat. We need to stop thinking that I come here to play. No, it should be I come here to help the club to achieve what we want and then I need to convince the coaching staff that I deserve to play.”

Mauricio Pochettino has more or less hinted he’s going to stick a particular starting lineup next season as soon as he finds what works for him. This decision would help the team to build a great understanding of each other’s ability.

Arsenal and Manchester City all had their regular starting lineup last season. Pep Guardiola didn’t switch things up by benching Erling Haaland for Julian Alvarez and Mikel Arteta didn’t bench Gabriel Jesus for Eddie Nketiah.

This is what Mauricio Pochettino is trying to establish at Chelsea too by informing the players not to expect anything.

