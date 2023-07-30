Why Pochettino Needs To Identify His Regular Starting Lineup Before The Game Against Dortmund

Chelsea will play their last game of the ongoing Premier league Summer Series in the United States on Sunday evening against their West London rival Fulham in the West London derby.

The West London club has gotten 4 points in their last 2 games in the Premier league Summer Series against Brighton and Newcastle United, and a win against Fulham on Sunday evening will guaranteed the Blues the Crown on Sunday.

A lot of Chelsea Players have been given playing time in the ongoing Premier league Summer Series in the United States. New signings like Christopher Nkunku, Malo Gusto, Andrey Santos and Nicolas Jackson have been Integrated into the team in the ongoing Friendly games in the United States while Academy Players and Players from the Development squad like Cesare Casadei, Bashir Humphreys, Ian Maatsen and Lewis Hall have also played for the Mauricio Pochettino’s squad in the United States.

Chelsea’s game against Fulham on Sunday will be their last game in the Premier league Summer Series and it would be their penultimate game in the Pre-season as the game against Borussia Dortmund will be their last game before heading into the 2023/24 season.

The game against Fulham is an opportunity for Mauricio Pochettino to finalize his tactical plan for Chelsea. Before the game against Borussia Dortmund, the Argentina Gaffer should have picked out his regular starting lineup, his squad Players and Players that would be sent out on loan. It would allow the West London club to arrive with full force against Liverpool in their opening game of the new season.

