Why Peter Obi’s Presidential Ambition Is Dead On Arrival – Tambuwal

Peter Obi, the candidate for the Labour Party, was said to have no chance of winning the presidency by Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto State and director general of the Atiku/Okowa campaign.

He expressed his opinions and thanked the party’s members for their dedication and work during the campaign at the PDP’s presidential campaign rally in Yola, Adamawa.

He claimed that Peter Obi’s presidential aspirations were “dead on arrival,” implying that he was unqualified for the role. But, it was his comments about Obi that garnered the most attention.

When Peter Obi served as governor of Anambra, not a single local government election was held. How could he possible run for president if he couldn’t handle local government elections? He is not quite Democratic enough. I believe Peter Obi’s campaign has already fallen flat.

Tambuwal stressed that among the initial 18 presidential candidates, Atiku emerged as the front-runner in relation to Okowa. He emphasized that the Atiku/Okowa ticket represented Nigeria, not “ethnic bigots,” and that the PDP had experienced politicians who were ready to serve the country, whereas the other candidates lacked the necessary leadership qualities.

“I commend the work of every official and member of our party. There were 18 candidates when the campaign started; Atiku and his team, Atiku/Okowa, were the front-runners. We do not have anti-ethnic prejudice.

We field candidates that are ready for the polls and are motivated to aid Nigerians. Others lack the educational and professional credentials of Atiku and Okowa.

Tambuwal said he would no longer support the APC after expressing his displeasure with the party’s leadership.

Content created and supplied by: Sarahblessing959

