Why Peter Obi’s Manifesto Stands Out Among Other Manifestos- PDP Chieftain, Naajatu Mohammed

Former director of the civil society organization under the All Progressive Congress APC presidential campaign council, Naajatu Mohammed has picked the manifesto of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi as the most unique out of all the available manifestos

Mrs. Mohammed, who recently defected from the ruling APC and joined the peoples Democratic Party PDP a few days ago said the labor party manifesto is different from all other manifestos because of the formidable movement it has formed

While speaking on Arise TV on Thursday, she said the manifesto is not unique because it was packaged under the labor party but it stands out as Obi as a movement. She said it is the content of the manifesto that is making Peter obi a strong contender

“I always stand by whatever I say, ok look at the Manifestos of all the parties, the only one that is different and unique to be very honest is not the “labor party” as the “labor party” but Peter obi as a movement”

Ajia Najaatu on Arise TV saying the truth about the #ObidientMovement . Please go and Queue for PVC. pic.twitter.com/FiC4GvXOK4 — Oviray (@Ovireda) January 26, 2023

Her statement has led to Several reactions

