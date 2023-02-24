Why Peter Obi Told People To Vote Atiku For President In Viral Video – Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Director of Public Affairs and Lead Spokesperson for The BIG-TENT, Professor Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr has explained a video being circulated online where Peter Obi told people to vote Atiku Abubakar for president.

In a video shared on YouTube by Aisha Yesufu, Nwaokobia said Peter Obi is in the presidential race to win and he won’t step down for anybody. He explained the video being circulated where Peter Obi asked people to vote for Atiku was captured when he was the running mate of Atiku in the 2019 presidential election.

According to Nwaokobia: “Atiku and Peter Obi ran for election in 2019 and they brought it out to deceive people. They said Peter Obi told people to vote for Atiku. Peter Obi didn’t say so, he is in the election to win the election for the good of the Nigerian people. He wants to take back Nigeria for the good of everybody. Don’t be afraid to come out and vote, the security forces have promised to protect Nigerians. I want you all to disregard that video, it is a lie. Peter Obi is completely and fully in the race and he wants to win it for the good of the Nigerian people”

Ultimate_Gist (

)