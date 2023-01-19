Why Peter Obi May No Longer Be Called A Regional Candidate After His Rallies In Niger And Kaduna

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi is currently making waves in the northern region of Nigeria. On Wednesday the 18th of January, he successfully held a rally in Kaduna State. On Thursday the 19th of January, he’s also successfully held a rally in Niger State.

The turnout at his rallies in Niger and Kaduna State was quite massive and it speaks volumes against the assertions that Peter Obi is a regional candidate of the southeast and here’s my reason.

As someone hailing from the southeast, it’s understandable if Peter Obi pulls a large crowd or shut down an entire state during his rally in any of the southeastern states.

However, the photo above is from Niger State, the northern region where it’s said that Peter Obi is not known. Peter Obi’s successful outing in Niger and Kaduna State shows that he’s not a candidate of the southeast region of Nigeria.

(Peter Obi’s rally in Kaduna State)

Aside from the north, he also pulled a large crowd at his Oyo, Osun and Ondo rallies in the South West, and also at his Akwa Ibom, Edo and Cross River State rallies at the South South.

Peter Obi pulling an “organic crowd” outside his region especially in the North shows that he’s not or he’s no longer a regional candidate.

