Why Peter Obi And The Labour Party May Pull Their Largest Campaign Crowd In Lagos State

Peter Obi and the Labour Party have successfully held rallies in one or two states across every region in Nigeria. However, it’s noticeable that in states where large stadiums are used, the party only uses the pitch and a part of the stadium for their rally.

This is quite noticeable at their rallies in Port Harcourt, Kogi, Kaduna, and Taraba State. While this could be the case in most states across the country, here’s why Peter Obi is more likely to fill up an entire large stadium and pull their largest crowd in Lagos State.

If you could recall when Peter Obi’s supporters were having their “one million march” across different parts of the country, their walk in Lagos State recorded the highest number of people even as it was held in four different locations. Not only because Lagos is the highest populated state in Nigeria but because Lagos is a city consisting of a vast number of people from different ethnicity and religion.

(Crowd at Obi’s rally in Lagos last year October)

This simply means that while the Labour Party may not fill up completely a large stadium in Kano which is another highly populated city in Nigeria, they may likely do so in Lagos because unlike Lagos, Kano is mostly dominated by a tribe and religion which is also a large factor in Nigeria when considering the support base of political parties.

Another factor to consider is that the Labour Party have quite a strong contender as their gubernatorial candidate who has also been seriously canvassing for votes and support across different local government areas of Lagos State.

