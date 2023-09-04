Why People Wake Up In The Middle Of The Night Constantly And When you should See A Doctor

There are various reasons why people wake up in the middle of the night sometimes even against their own will. They find themselves waking up in the middle of the night and not being able to sleep back. For many it’s a problem that needs to be addressed while for others it’s normal but regardless of whatever you think, we will be examining some of the known health factors that could be responsible for this.

In this article in line with a publication on Medical Today, we are going to have a look at the reasons why people wake up in the middle of the night and when to see a doctor about it. Just sit tight and enjoy this article while learning something new.

Reasons Why People Wake up In The Midnight

1. Night terrors – though this is most common amongst kids, it’s one of the reasons why people wake up in the middle of the night and find it difficult to sleep back. If your kid is always waking up in the middle of the night, consider asking him or her whether he or she is having night terrors or nightmares that scare them enough to wake up.

2. Indigestion – consuming too much food or spicy food close to bedtime can make you wake up in the middle of the night due to indigestion. Indigestion causes uncomfortable bloating and gas that makes it really hard for you to even fall asleep and it also wakes people in the middle of the night.

3. Frequent urination – this is similar to indigestion and if you took water too close before bedtime, you may find yourself waking up countless times in the middle of the night to urinate. Sometimes it’s not due to water intake but due to elevated blood sugar that needs to be checked.

4. Smartphone use before bedtime and overheating may also be responsible for you waking up in the middle of the night every now and then.

When Should You See A Doctor?

1. If you are constantly waking up in the middle of the night against your wishes.

2. If you are getting enough hours of sleep but still feel tired the next day.

3. If you have a child who has severe or worsening night terrors that’s making him or her wake up constantly in the middle of the night.

