Why People In The South-South Are Not Bothered About APC Muslim-Muslim Ticket – Hilliard Etta

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) Muslim-Muslim ticket continues to occupy the front burner of public discourse ahead of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, a chieftain of the ruling party, Hilliard Etta has come out to explain why people in the south-south region appear not to be bothered by the controversy surrounding the controversial same-faith ticket.

While speaking during an interview on Television Continental’s ‘This Morning’ program on Friday, Etta, who is a member of the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council, insisted that the south-south region is not worried about any perceived implication of having an all Muslim presidency running the country because people do not really care about a leader’s personal relationship with God but rather, they are concerned about his relationship with those whom he leads.

Going further, the APC chieftain argued that certain states in the south that have both a Christian governor and a deputy have witnessed some of the worst kind of governance that has never been seen before.

“I am a Christian, I come from a predominantly Christian state. In fact, my state is almost a hundred percent Christian population. So, I understand the dynamics of the perception of our people with a regard to the same-faith ticket of my party. However, I would like to let you know that one of the most liberal zones in terms of religion is the south-south. The conversation we have at home is that we have some states in the south-south where the governors are Christians and the deputy governors are Christians yet we have some of the worst levels of governance and some of the worst kinds of leadership. Delta State is even one of them.

And we have come to the realization that if we must grow as a nation, we must be bothered with the personal relationship between a leader and his God. What should be thinking about is the relationship between the leader and his vision for the people of Nigeria. So, you will be shocked by the election results from the South-South. Our people are not bothered by the faith of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

