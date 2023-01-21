Why People In The South-South Are Not Bothered About APC Muslim-Muslim Ticket – Hilliard Etta

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC chieftain Hilliard Etta has spoken out to defend the ruling party’s contentious Muslim-Muslim ticket in Nigeria’s upcoming 2023 presidential election, which has been at the center of much public debate.

Etta, a member of the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council, stated on Friday’s episode of Television Continental’s ‘This Morning’ that the south-south region is not worried about the implications of having an all Muslim presidency running the country because people are more concerned with a leader’s relationship with those whom he leads than his personal relationship with God.

The APC leader continued by saying that states in the south with a Christian governor and deputy have experienced unprecedentedly bad leadership.

“I was raised in a primarily Christian country, and thus I identify as a Christian. Indeed, in my state, nearly all of the people identify as Christians. Therefore, I comprehend the nuances of how our people view my party’s same-faith ticket. But I think you should know that the south-south is one of the more tolerant regions when it comes to religion. The Christian governors and deputy governors in various southern states are a common topic of discussion back home, despite the fact that these states have some of the worst governance and leadership in the country. Even Delta State counts among them.

And we’ve realized that if we’re going to develop as a nation, we have to worry about how a leader feels about his or her faith. The connection between the leader and his goal for the people of Nigeria should occupy your mind. In light of this, the South-South election results will come as a complete surprise to you. That Bola Ahmed Tinubu is religious is of no concern to our people.”

Adigunlisky (

)