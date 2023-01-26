Why PDP ‘ll sweep polls in Ogoniland – Dekor

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As campaigns intensify ahead of the forthcoming general elections, the lawmaker representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will sweep the polls not only in Gokana Local Government Area but in Ogoni land at large.

Rt. Hon. Dekor who made the declaration while speaking to journalists at the PDP Campaign rally in Gokana on Wednesday, said the huge turnout of Ogoni people at the Khana and Gokana PDP rallies showed that no other party but the PDP exists in Ogoniland.

The PDP candidate for Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency and the chairman of the House Committee on Host Communities, Rt. Hon. Dekor, described the Gokana rally as a huge success because thousands of people showed up to say that Ogoni is PDP and PDP is Ogoni.

“I praise and thank God Almighty for enabling our meeting here in Gokana today. As usual, there is a huge throng. I can only urge the people of Gokana to keep supporting the PDP when casting votes.

“They ought to support Barry Mpigi for the Senate, Siminialayi Fubara for governor, and myself, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, for the House of Representatives.

He advised the populace to vote Hon. Dumle Maol into the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor, a former works commissioner and deputy speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, said he can confidently ask for block votes from Ogoni voters because the PDP has done well for Ogonis.

