Why PDP DG, Tambuwal Was At The Airport To Receive Tinubu

According to a video that was shared by Nations Newspaper, The Director General of the Presidential campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party, Governor Aminu Tambuwal was seen at the airport receiving the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress and other top leaders of the APC rather than joining the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar who is currently holding his presidential campaign rally in Kano state. The fact remains that Aminu Tambuwal was not actually at the airport to receive Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

President Muhammadu Buhari was among top dignitaries that arrived Sokoto state for the campaign rally of the All Progressive Congress. So in a bid to observe presidential protocol and honour the Commander in Chief of the Armed forces, the Governor of the state is expected to receive the President of Nigeria at the airport irrespective of party affiliation.

So, Tambuwal only stayed back in his state and arrived in the airport very early to welcome Mr President. While Bola Ahmed Tinubu was privileged to meet him their and both men who were close political ally prior to the 2015 election greeted each other with a handshake and had some minutes of discussion as they all waited for President Buhari.

